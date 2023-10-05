Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during daytime during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta and Murree thirteen, Gilgit ten and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh five, Anantnag ten and Shopian twelve degree centigrade.