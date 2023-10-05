Thursday, October 05, 2023
Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of country

8:04 AM | October 05, 2023
Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during daytime during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar nineteen, Quetta and Murree thirteen, Gilgit ten and  Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade.     

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather  is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama Anantnag, Shopian and  Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning: 

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eleven  degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh five, Anantnag ten and Shopian twelve  degree centigrade.

