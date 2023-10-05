Faculty Recruitments

The decision to recruit new faculty members for commerce colleges across Punjab is laudable. Faculty shortage has long been a detriment in quality education, especially in commerce colleges where a huge number of boys turn to complete their grad studies. 691 male Assistant Professors and lecturers will be recruited in 121 colleges as per the decision. The recruitment process has been halted for the last 19 years, and this documents our lack of seriousness towards making quality education not just a deliverable but a necessity.

Now, with some retirements to take place soon, new faculty is required on an immediate basis. Recruitment processes are often very extensive, and it is a move in the right direction that the process will be initiated sooner rather than later. Timely recruitment will save the students from any inconvenience that may happen in the absence of faculty. Some very discouraging recent trends like faculty resignations have been worrying for the education sector of the country. We must bear in mind the foundations of all other sectors are built upon this one sector.

The process of learning cannot and should not stop even for a day, and that is why faculty shortage in any department must be dealt with seriousness. With new dynamics of the job market and larger industry, education and degree programs must also be aligned. Coming from the Punjab government, the plans to expand departments and introduce new fields of study in commerce institutions will help achieve that alignment. Expansion of fields of study will also require specialised faculty and so an active recruiting process must go on.

Region-specific degree programs will reflect local economic demands, but saturation in any one department at the cost of others must be discouraged. Our economy’s reliance on some very specific fields needs diversification. While it is important to produce educational expertise in sectors that our economy is most dependent on, it is also necessary to keep the room open for emerging fields. Sideways, transparency and upholding merit in faculty recruitment will guarantee an education sector thriving on quality. So, merit must be the guiding principle as the Punjab government recruits new faculty members.