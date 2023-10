FAISALABAD - The district police ar­rested four bandits in two different raids on Wednes­day. The police said officials of Gulberg police raided near 79-Morh and arrested Yasir and Toqueer. Mean­while, three dacoits were looting passersby near Kashmir Bridge in limits of Mansoorabad police when a police team reached which arrested Mujahid and Ali Chaudhary while the third accused fled away. The ac­cused were involved in sev­eral dacoity cases. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.