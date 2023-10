PESHAWAR - The Anti-Corruption Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Peshawar conducted crackdowns against corruption and hundi business, resulting in the arrest of 11 suspects outside the office of Protector Peshawar and one illegal money exchanger.

The FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar raided the illegal business of Hawala/Hundi in Swat and arrested an accused while recovering foreign currencies in a huge amount