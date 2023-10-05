FIA says Rs3.86bn recovered during raids

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has revealed that more than Rs3.86 billion worth of domestic and foreign currency was recovered during the raids this year.

According to state-run news agency, the FIA revealed this during a meeting in Islamabad held under chairmanship of DG FIA.

The meeting was chaired by Director General FIA Mohsin Hasan Butt, Additional Director Generals, Zonal Directors and other senior officers also participated in the meeting, said a press release here.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 28 plazas/markets/shops were also sealed during nationwide raids.

During this year, 390 raids were conducted against elements involved in the illegal exchange of money and currency and this year, 382 cases were registered and 557 accused were arrested whereas an investigation of 51 inquiries was also completed.

250 accused were arrested by KP zone, 68 by Lahore zone, 24 by Gujranwala zone, 48 by Faisalabad zone, 43 by Multan zone, the report said.

Similarly, Islamabad zone arrested 20, Karachi zone 64, Hyderabad zone 23 and Balochistan zone arrested 17 accused, all the the arrested accused were involved in currency exchange without license. The assistance of law enforcement agencies were also obtained for the arrest of the accused.

The raiding operations against the elements involved in the Hundi reference should be intensified, Director General FIA issued the directives.

In the light of concrete evidence, punishment should be given against those involved in the smuggling of foreign currency, DGFIA.