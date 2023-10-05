FIA seizes Rs3.86b worth local, foreign currencies

ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting was informed on Wednesday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has confiscated local and foreign currencies of total worth 3.86 billion rupees during the current year as part of its on-going drive against illegal busi­ness of hundi and hawala and hoarding of dollars.

Last month, the caretaker federal government had initiated a crackdown against hoarding of dol­lars and illegal currency exchange businesses.

The meeting was held to review the ongoing crackdown at the headquarters of FIA with its Di­rector General Mohsin Hassan Butt in the chair. The additional director generals, zonal directors and other senior officers of the agency attended the meeting. The DG was informed that 390 raids have been conducted during 2023 against the ac­cused involved in illegal business of hundi, hawala and currency exchange.