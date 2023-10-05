GB govt allocates fund for facilities at schools

GILGIT - Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiyud- Deen Ahmed Wani has said that the government has allocated Rs100 million for essential seating facilities with a surge in enrolment of 35,000 students this year.

He said the project aims to bridge the supply-demand gap by distributing 50% of the funds to primary schools, 24% to middle schools, 16% to high schools, and 10% to higher secondary institutions, ensuring students at all levels for proper seating and learning environments where 450 schools will benefit from this project.