Gilani holds PTI govt responsible for current terror wave

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Thursday that the current wave of terrorism grew during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s tenure as prime minister.

In a statement, the former prime minister said the PPP had always been committed and consistent in its interpretation and stance.

He said that his statement about the month of January should be accepted about the holding of elections.

“I announced to contest election from my old constituency, he said, adding that the people who were active against the national interests and attacked the army installations should only be banned and none other would be barred from taking part in the elections.

He said when Pakistanis went to visit any country, they got their visa and those who were living in Pakistan should also legalise themselves and for this the PPP was always with government.