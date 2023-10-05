Heavyweights start flexing muscles for polls

ISLAMABAD - It seems Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] are currently on the same page over the matter about conducting elections in the country without any delay.
PPP in these days is even adopting a hard stance on this issue, as it plans to formally push the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] to finalize the schedule and clear the mist about polls 2024.
Political experts and senior politicians have presumed that the general elections would now surely be held in the first or second month of next year.
The ECP has arranged meetings with political parties in the next week and is even inviting foreign observers to watch the elections’ arrangements in the country.
In this scenario, the electables across the country have started flexing their muscles to contest the polls 2024 from their areas. Most of these electables, as compared to the aspiring young contestants, are enjoying comfortable positions due to having caste and family votes and social work in the areas.
These politicians, due to strong position in their areas, never rush to party leadership for party tickets as they are awarded tickets by the party to grab the seat in the area.
The Punjab province, in the general elections, always has much importance as compared to the rest of other provinces due to the largest number of directly elected seats in the National Assembly.
The bigwigs from Punjab province have even individually started their political campaign in their areas for the upcoming general polls, which would further gain momentum after the announcement of elections schedule in the country.
Political pundits viewed that the electables from big families in Punjab including Gilani, Qureshi, Chaudhary, Mazari, Khosa, Daraishak, Mazari, Tareen and others are preparing their mind to find a suitable family members to contest in the polls.
According to the independent study conducted by this newspaper about the potential candidates for the elections 2024, Rana Sana Ullah, Raja Riaz, Abid Sher Ali, Farukh Habib, Chaudhary Sarwar, Waqas Akram, Javed Latif, Shaukat Basra, Irfan Bajwa, Lalika family members, Hanif Abbasi, Faiaz Chohan, Dost Muhammad Mazari, Nasrullah Dareshak, Owais Leghari, Khwaja Muhammad Sheraz, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Niaz Muhammad Jhakar, Sahibzada Faiz Ul Hasan, Shahabdin Sehar, Bahadar Khan Sehar, Sultan Hanjra, Dr. Sher Ali, Amir Talal Gopang, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Jamshed Dasti, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Amir Dograr, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Ali Muhammad Gilani, Sikandar Bosan, Javed Hashmi, Javed Ali Shah, Jhangir Tareen, Baleeghur Rahman, Nawab Salahudin, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ayaz Sadiq, Shfqat Mehmood, Hamad Azhar and others will politically lock horns in the upcoming polls.
Many of these politicians have so far not given a final nod to contest the polls but they would soon announce their final decision after the announcement of election schedule.