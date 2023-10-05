Heavyweights start flexing muscles for polls

ISLAMABAD - It seems Paki­stan People’s Party [PPP] and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaaf [PTI] are current­ly on the same page over the matter about conducting elections in the country without any delay.

PPP in these days is even adopting a hard stance on this issue, as it plans to formally push the Election Com­mission of Pakistan [ECP] to finalize the schedule and clear the mist about polls 2024.

Political experts and senior politicians have presumed that the general elections would now surely be held in the first or second month of next year.

The ECP has arranged meet­ings with political parties in the next week and is even in­viting foreign observers to watch the elections’ arrange­ments in the country.

In this scenario, the elect­ables across the country have started flexing their mus­cles to contest the polls 2024 from their areas. Most of these electables, as compared to the aspiring young contestants, are enjoying comfortable posi­tions due to having caste and family votes and social work in the areas.

These politicians, due to strong position in their areas, never rush to party leadership for party tickets as they are awarded tickets by the party to grab the seat in the area.

The Punjab province, in the general elections, always has much importance as compared to the rest of other provinces due to the largest number of directly elected seats in the National Assembly.

The bigwigs from Punjab province have even individu­ally started their political cam­paign in their areas for the up­coming general polls, which would further gain momen­tum after the announcement of elections schedule in the country.

Political pundits viewed that the electables from big families in Punjab including Gilani, Qureshi, Chaudhary, Mazari, Khosa, Daraishak, Mazari, Tareen and others are preparing their mind to find a suitable family members to contest in the polls.

According to the indepen­dent study conducted by this newspaper about the poten­tial candidates for the elec­tions 2024, Rana Sana Ul­lah, Raja Riaz, Abid Sher Ali, Farukh Habib, Chaudhary Sar­war, Waqas Akram, Javed Lat­if, Shaukat Basra, Irfan Bajwa, Lalika family members, Han­if Abbasi, Faiaz Chohan, Dost Muhammad Mazari, Nasrul­lah Dareshak, Owais Leghari, Khwaja Muhammad Sher­az, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Niaz Muhammad Jhakar, Sahibzada Faiz Ul Hasan, Shahabdin Se­har, Bahadar Khan Sehar, Sul­tan Hanjra, Dr. Sher Ali, Amir Talal Gopang, Nawabzada If­tikhar, Jamshed Dasti, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Amir Do­grar, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Ali Muhammad Gilani, Sikandar Bosan, Javed Hashmi, Javed Ali Shah, Jhangir Tareen, Ba­leeghur Rahman, Nawab Sala­hudin, Riaz Hussain Pirza­da, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ayaz Sadiq, Shfqat Mehmood, Ha­mad Azhar and others will po­litically lock horns in the up­coming polls.

Many of these politicians have so far not given a final nod to contest the polls but they would soon announce their final decision after the announcement of election schedule.