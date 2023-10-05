Hostel life is undoubtedly chal­lenging, yet it provides an opportunity for personal growth and adaptation. First and fore­most, it teaches you how to man­age everything, including finan­cial management, handling daily chores, and making compromis­es. Some people regard their hos­tel as a ‘home away from home.” On the flip side, some students find it challenging to adjust to hostel life. Indeed, living away from your loved ones can be emo­tionally challenging because it re­minds us of the deep connection we share and the importance of their presence in our lives.

Overall, life in the hostel is a journey of personal growth and learning. However, people from different regions live under one roof and represent their cul­tures, traditions, and languag­es to each other. It promotes understanding and tolerance. Ultimately, living away from the comfort of home pushes young adults to step out of their com­fort zones and find innovative solutions to everyday problems.

AREEBA BATOOL QURESHI,

Islamabad.