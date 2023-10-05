IHC adjourns Bushra Bibi's plea seeking protection for her husband in jail

Islamabad High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till next week of a petition filed by former prime minister and PTI chief’s wife Bushra Bibi seeking more security for her husband in Adiala Jail.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the caser.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Latif Khosa appealed to the court that her client should be allowed to serve her husband home-cooked meal in jail. He told court that PTI chief had been kept in a cell where he could hardly offer his prayer.

Khosa said it had been a history of Pakistan that every president and prime minister after his tenure was prisoned in Adiala or Attock Jail.

The IHC chief justice said he would do everything whatever he could, adding an order to this effect would also be issued by the court.

Later, while issuing notices to parties, he put off hearing of the case till next week.

Imran Khan put behind bars after he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case on August 5. The case relates to his alleged failure to properly disclose gifts he received while in government.

Raising concern for her husband's safety in prison, Bushra Bibi had filed a petition in the IHC. She had expressed concerns that there might be attempts to harm PTI chief through food tampering, emphasising that her husband was not getting the entitled facilities as mentioned in the prison manual.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi noted previous instances where other prisoners were provided certain privileges like home-cooked meals but her husband had been denied such privileges, she claimed.

According to the jail manual, PTI chief was supposed to be provided with facilities like a TV, newspapers, servants, a mattress, a chair and a table in the jail.

This treatment is inhumane and constitutes a breach of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, she said, urging the IHC to intervene and ensure enforcement of court orders regarding provision of proper facilities to her husband in the jail.