Interminable Repair Work

I have been residing around Gul­zar e Hijri for the past ten years, and what’s incessant about the area is the presence of broken roads. Every few days, roads are dug up for reasons unknown, and they are left in that terrible state without any intention of repair­ing them. This results in uneven roads for an indefinite period. Whether it’s the road of Khatam E Nabuat Chowk leading to Kaneez Fatima society, the road near the Gulzar e Hijri police station, or the commercial road of Malik society, all these mentioned roads have been rough for the longest time. It’s a never-ending cycle. The resi­dents have had enough of this.

Our cars are getting damaged because of this, and it simultane­ously causes unnecessary traffic congestion on every other road. The relevant authorities must in­vestigate whether these activities are taking place legally or not be­cause there is never any official organisation accompanying the labourers at work.

SUKKENA AFZAL,

Karachi.