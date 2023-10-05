Interminable Repair Work

I have been residing around Gulzar e Hijri for the past ten years, and what’s incessant about the area is the presence of broken roads. Every few days, roads are dug up for reasons unknown, and they are left in that terrible state without any intention of repairing them. This results in uneven roads for an indefinite period. Whether it’s the road of Khatam E Nabuat Chowk leading to Kaneez Fatima society, the road near the Gulzar e Hijri police station, or the commercial road of Malik society, all these mentioned roads have been rough for the longest time. It’s a never-ending cycle. The residents have had enough of this.
Our cars are getting damaged because of this, and it simultaneously causes unnecessary traffic congestion on every other road. The relevant authorities must investigate whether these activities are taking place legally or not because there is never any official organisation accompanying the labourers at work.
SUKKENA AFZAL,
Karachi.