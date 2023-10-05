Thursday, October 05, 2023
IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

Our Staff Reporter
October 05, 2023
BAHAWALPUR  -  The Islamia University of Bahawal­pur (IUB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar has said that the IUB is playing a key role in the social and economic development of the re­gion. Mutual cooperation with other institutions will be promoted for the development of the city. He ex­pressed these views during a meet­ing with the Chairman of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Umar Farooq at his office. 

On this occasion, Principal Officer Horticulture and Water Resources and Estate Care Dr Muhammad La­teef, Chief Medical Officer Dr Mu­hammad Usman Cheema, officers participating in the anti-dengue campaign, and volunteer students were present. He congratulated Syed Umar Farooq on his appointment as Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur. 

Joint projects for the beautification of the city and mutual cooperation in anti-dengue campaigns were dis­cussed between the two institutions. On this occasion, certificates of appre­ciation were distributed among the students participating in the dengue awareness campaign of 2023. 

Chairman PHA Bahawalpur said that the practical involvement of students in various activities go­ing on in the university is a reflec­tion of the best vision of the VC. He encouraged the volunteer students and said that soon university fac­ulty and students will be involved in activities for the beautification and improvement of the city alongwith PHA Bahawalpur.

