Japan begins releasing 2nd batch of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant

Japan began releasing a second batch of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

The second stage of the release will continue until Oct. 23, Yonhap News reported.

The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), said it plans to eject about 460 tons of treated water daily about 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) off the coast through an underwater tunnel.

According to the latest measurement conducted by Tepco on Wednesday, the tritium concentration was found to be between 63 and 87 becquerels per liter, far below Japan's environmental release standards of 60,000 becquerels per liter and Tepco’s own limit of 1,500 becquerels.

Tepco began releasing the treated radioactive water from the plant on Aug. 24, triggering a strong reaction from China and opposition parties in South Korea and the Solomon Islands.