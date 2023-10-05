Jazz spreads smiles at Alkhidmat’s Aghosh Orphanage

LAHORE-To reaffirm its purpose of improving the lives and livelihoods of Pakistani people, a team from Jazz on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Alkhidmat Foundation’s Aghosh Orphanage in Sheikhupura. The visit reaffirmed Jazz’s unwavering support for the Aghosh Homes project, widely regarded as Pakistan’s premier orphanage initiative.

During their visit, the Jazz team spent quality time with the children, engaging in activities that brought smiles to young faces. The day was filled with joy as the team celebrated the birthdays of October-born kids, cutting cake and distributing gift bags. Earlier, the Jazz team also visited Alkhidmat Foundation’s head office in Lahore where they received a detailed briefing on the foundation’s operations and various humanitarian initiatives.

Jazz’s enduring support for the Alkhidmat Foundation has been particularly impactful during times of crisis. Following the devastating 2022 floods, Jazz contributed generously to the Alkhidmat Foundation, aiding flood relief efforts. The company’s employees also voluntarily contributed to the foundation’s efforts.

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, Fatima Akhtar, Head of Communications and Sustainability at Jazz, said, “Jazz is honored to support the Alkhidmat Foundation in providing essential services to communities in need. Our commitment to social welfare remains unwavering and is creating a positive impact on lives.”