‘KP govt reorganising Environment Dept’

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Agriculture, Livestock, and Food, Asif Rafiq, has announced that the provincial government is undertaking a comprehensive restructuring and reorganization of the Environment Department to enhance its effectiveness. In the next phase, the focus will shift towards addressing environmental damage, protecting forests and wildlife, and taking strong actions against those involved in illegal activities. Asif Rafiq emphasized that justice will be served without discrimination.

He made these remarks during an interview with Dr. Abasin Yousafzai on Pakhtunkhwa Radio’s program “Pakhtunkhwa Online” in Peshawar. Ghulam Hussain Ghazi, the Station Director of Pakhtunkhwa Radio, was also present at the event.

Minister Rafiq highlighted that the personnel of the Environment and Forest Department are true heroes, and efforts are underway to further strengthen and organize their ranks. He mentioned that a Shuhada Package is being recommended for this dedicated force following a meeting with the Chief Minister. Rafiq also indicated that, during his tenure as a caretaker government official, clear directives for all departments, including the environment, are being established. Responding to a question, Asif Rafiq confirmed the continuation of the Billion Tree project.

In response to another query, the provincial minister announced plans to establish a wildlife museum at Peshawar Zoo to attract more tourists.