KP Livestock Dept organises first-ever mega int’l expo

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock, Fisheries, and Agriculture Department organized the province’s first-ever Mega International Livestock Expo in Peshawar.

The two-day international expo received its formal inauguration from Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali. The event attracted a significant turnout of farmers, landowners, and individuals involved in the livestock and agriculture sectors.

Representatives from various government and non-government organizations, as well as private companies, manned stalls to guide visitors. With the collaboration of the Farmers Welfare Association, Livestock Cooperative Society, and Inbox Pakistan International Expo, the two-day International Livestock Expo featured over 60 diverse stalls. These stalls showcased agricultural machinery, fertilizers, seeds, dairy equipment, livestock and crop disease prevention solutions, vaccines, modern farming technologies, dairy products, livestock aquafeed, medicines, seeds, and more.

The primary objective of the expo is to raise awareness among farmers about livestock and agriculture production and its relationship to climate change. It also aims to promote crop production and make the province self-sufficient in meat, milk, and egg production.

The first Mega International Livestock Agriculture Fisheries Expo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa serves as a hub for the best products and technologies from national and international companies, providing valuable information and guidance to farmers, investors, and entrepreneurs looking to expand or start new ventures.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, along with key officials, including Additional Secretary Livestock Asghar Ali, Director-General of Livestock Extension Dr Alamzeb Mohmand, Director-General of Livestock Research Dr Ijaz Ali, Director-General of Fisheries Dr Khusro Kaleem, Director-General Agriculture Extension Jan Muhammad, Director-General Agriculture Research Dr Abdul Bari, DG Agriculture merged districts Murad Ali, President of Livestock Farmers’ Association Asif Awan, and others, were present at the expo.