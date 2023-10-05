Lahore eclebrates Spotify's 'Pakka Hit Hai' Gig at COLABS 

COLABS and Spotify hosted the much-awaited 'Pakka Hit Hai' gig round two. The event, held at COLABS, brought together music, festivity, and a futuristic atmosphere for an unforgettable night.

The 'Pakka Hit Hai' gig, curated by Spotify, has become a staple in Pakistan's music and cultural scene. The event featured two remarkable acts, with Towers setting the stage on fire as the opening act, followed by the dynamic music producer Talal Qureshi, who performed his latest album 'Turbo' for the very first time. The crowd was enthralled by the immersive experience, proving once again why 'Pakka Hit Hai' gigs are a hit amongst music enthusiasts.

COLABS, known for fostering creativity and innovation, transformed its space into a futuristic wonderland for the event. With dazzling lights, cutting-edge visuals, and an ambiance that transported attendees to a different dimension, the theme perfectly complemented Talal Qureshi's groundbreaking music.

The event saw an impressive turnout, with approximately 400 people in attendance, including celebrities, media personnel, and founders, all coming together to celebrate music, art, and culture. COLABS takes pride in its partnership with Spotify, promoting local talent and creating an atmosphere that encourages collaboration and artistic expression.

"We are thrilled to have hosted the 'Pakka Hit Hai' gig once again at COLABS," said Omar Shah, CEO COLABS. "Our commitment to supporting the arts and culture in Pakistan is unwavering, and events like these are a testament to our dedication. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Spotify and being a hub of creativity in Pakistan."