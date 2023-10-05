Land sliding, urban flooding likely to hit KP areas

PESHAWAR - The upper districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province are facing the looming threat of landslides and heavy snowfall, while anticipated rainfall may trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas, according to an advisory issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP to the district administrations.

Media reports indicate that the meteorological office has forecasted a series of rains and windstorms across the province. The PDMA KP has urged district administrations to stay vigilant and relocate residents to safer areas if necessary.

Earlier, the monsoon season passed without major incidents in KP, thanks to the planning carried out under the monsoon contingency plan. Sixteen districts were identified as highly vulnerable to potential monsoon-induced floods.

The Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (PEOC) of the PDMA has also implemented a flood early warning system to monitor water levels in five rivers and two nullahs across various parts of the province. This early warning system operates 24/7 throughout the year and can be accessed through the free emergency helpline 1700.

Taimur Ali, the PDMA KP Communication Officer, stated, “PDMA KP is determined to learn from past experiences. Last year’s floods wreaked havoc in districts such as Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Karak, Shabqadar, Nowshera, Swat, Khwazakhela, Swabi, Abbottabad, and Mardan. According to the 2023 monsoon contingency plan, ten districts, including Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Swat, D.I. Khan, Tank, Charsadda, Nowshera, Upper Kohistan, Shangla, and Upper Dir, have been designated as highly vulnerable, while six other districts, including Malakand, Lower Dir, Torghar, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, and Peshawar, are considered at high risk.”

Most of Pakistan’s population resides along the Indus River, which flows from north to south. The country boasts 7,253 glaciers, second only to the polar regions, and rising temperatures are causing glacier melts and flooding. Climate change is intensifying the frequency and duration of monsoon rainfall. In August 2022, Pakistan experienced a 243 per cent increase in rainfall compared to the average, making it the fourth wettest August in KP province since 1961. This underscores Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, ranking 8th on the global climate change risk index despite contributing less than 1 per cent of global carbon emissions.

The devastating 2022 floods affected one-third of Pakistan’s territory, impacting 33 million people and causing a $40 billion economic loss. Turning our attention to KP province, which comprises 37 districts (including newly merged tribal areas), various natural disasters, including riverine floods, urban floods, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF), landslides, cloud bursts, and flash floods, pose significant threats.

Taimur Ali continued, “Weather patterns are evolving due to climate change and global warming. Summers now arrive abruptly and leave quickly. This year, during Ramadan, cold weather persisted when it should have been hot. All of this is the adverse effect of climate change. Rainfall patterns have also shifted, with less frequency but increased intensity. In southern districts like Kohat, Bannu, and Karak, rains and windstorms occurred, leading to loss of life and property damage.”

Last year, KP faced a debilitating heatwave just before the monsoon season, resulting in GLOF events in the northern areas, 83 reported forest fires, and water shortages in the southern parts of KP. Monsoons have become increasingly severe over the past decade in KP, with megafloods in 2010 and 2015, GLOF events in 2014-15 and beyond, cloud bursting, and medium-flood monsoons in 2020. GLOF incidents in the Golen area of Chitral and Chitral monsoon in 2020, heavy rains and thunderstorms in Shangla, and Swat monsoon in 2020 were among the notable events.

In KP alone, immediate losses totalling Rs 164 billion were reported in the aftermath of the 2022 flood, with Rs 121 billion affecting thirteen major public sectors and Rs 43 billion in the private sector. The flood resulted in 311 deaths, 381 major injuries, displacement of approximately 674,318 people, loss of crops over 107,220 acres, and the death of over 39,000 livestock. Moreover, 107 bridges, 964 roads (1,575 km), 1,458 schools, 256 healthcare facilities, 107,220 acres of agricultural land, 1,093 water supply schemes, 172 tube wells, 1,333 water channels, and 477 water tanks were damaged.

“The PDMA evacuated 406,000 people upon receiving information about impending floodwaters from upper areas. We identified 184 spots and established 161 camps throughout the province for flood-affected individuals,” explained the communication officer.

When asked about their strategy for coping with natural disasters, he highlighted that PDMA KP and the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department KP create a heatwave plan (April-May), monsoon contingency plan (June 15 to September 15), and winter contingency plan (December to February). These plans involve resource mapping of districts, hazard identification, and the establishment of safe spots and camps for people’s safety. They allocate funds to districts and collaborate with provincial and federal line departments.

During disasters, they operate in three modes: pre-disaster, during disaster, and post-disaster. Weather departments issue advisories to the public, urging precautionary measures in anticipation of rainfall, flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides. When disasters strike, they engage in rescue operations.

Taimur Ali added, “This year, we encountered windstorms in southern districts. We promptly initiated relief operations, following government policies to compensate individuals for damages, be it partial or complete. Our priority is to provide compensation to the families of the deceased, followed by the injured, and those who lost livestock and suffered crop damage.”

Their contingency plans extend beyond floods, addressing droughts in the summers, earthquakes, lightning strikes, soil erosion, intense heatwaves, cold weather, avalanches in upper areas during winters, landslides in mountainous regions, and GLOFs.

Climate change is the world’s most significant challenge, with global policies and agreements being formulated to combat it. Since the 1950s, carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere have risen, and the world’s population has tripled. Increased livestock has also raised methane gas levels, contributing to the greenhouse effect.

In recent years, rainfall patterns have shifted, catching crops unprepared. Climatic conditions are changing, with winters shrinking but intensifying. Pakistan faces unique challenges due to its geographical location, with carbon emissions from European and American factories posing a threat. India’s rapid expansion of arms and missile capabilities compounds the situation. Carbon emissions are rising in 120 wealthy countries, leading to the rapid melting of glaciers in Pakistan. The country’s failure to construct necessary dams and reservoirs results in wasted water from melting glaciers.

The Paris Accord, signed in 2016 by world leaders, aimed to reduce CO2 emissions. Pakistan committed to decreasing emissions under this agreement, launching the billion-tree tsunami as part of the plan. National policies are essential to mitigate the effects of climate change and global warming. Constructing dams to conserve water from melting glaciers and addressing water scarcity is crucial. On an individual level, tree planting and measures to combat deforestation are imperative.