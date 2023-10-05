LESCO detects 451 power pilferers on 27th day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 451 con­nections from where the custom­ers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 27th day of the grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 450 electricity thieves, out of which 206 FIRs have been regis­tered in respective police stations, while 63 accused have been arrest­ed. Grand anti-power theft opera­tions against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is su­pervising these operations. The LE­SCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimina­tion until the complete end of elec­tricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 27th consecutive day (Oct. 04) of an­ti-power theft campaign, the spokes­man added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also discon­nected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 01 industrial, 17 commercial, 08 agricultural and 425 domestic, and all these connections were dis­connected and charged with a total of 975,689 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 40.049 million. He explained that LESCO charged Rs 550,240 as detection bill to an elec­tricity pilferer in Raiwind area; Rs 520,500 fine in the form of detec­tion bill to another customer steal­ing electricity in Baddoke area; Rs 458,590 detection bill against 8,338 units to a power thief in Baghban­pura area of Lahore; and Rs 456,780 as detection bill against 14,670 units to an electricity thief in Saddar area of Sheikhupura. During the 27 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 12,570 power connections and submitted 12,468 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police sta­tions out of which 11,643 FIRs have been registered, while 4,217 accused have so far been arrested by the po­lice. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 26,291,198 detection units worth Rs 1.181billion to all the power pilferers. Meanwhile, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown against gas theft, disconnected an­other 133 connections in Punjab, KP and Islamabad, imposing fine worth Rs 17.048 million and 418 under billing cases processed.Accord­ing to a spokesman for the SNGPL, teams continued raids in Lahore, and disconnected a connection on il­legal use of gas and five connections were disconnected on the use of compressor, 38 under billing cases processed while imposing a fine of Rs 5.784 million booked against gas theft and Rs 0.021 million booked against under billing. In Bahawal­pur 10, Multan 7 and Sheikhupura 17 connection were disconnected over violations. The teams also took action against 44 violators in Pesha­war, seven in Rawalpindi and 11 in Mardan. The regional team discon­nected eight meters in Gujranwala, three in Sargodha and one in Sialkot.