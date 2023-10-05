Thursday, October 05, 2023
LHC issues notice on bail pleas of Khadija Shah in 2 cases
Agencies
October 05, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to investigation officers of Sarwar Road and Gulberg police stations on bail petitions filed by fashion designer Khadija Shah in two cases related to May-9 violence. The division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the bail petitions filed by Khadija Shah in cases of attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that his client was nominated in two cases registered under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code. He submitted that the trial court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of his client despite the lack of strong evidence. He pleaded with the court to grant the relief of bail to his client.

Agencies

