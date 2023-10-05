M Ali nominated as presidential candidate for FPCCI election

LAHORE -The Busi­nessmen Panel (BMP), the ruling group of the FPCCI, has nominated the noted busi­nessman and FPCCI’s former vice president Muhammad Ali Sheikh from Islamabad as its presidential candidate for the Federation elections for 2023-24 in view of his great performance as apex body’s VP as well as GCCI SVP in the past. The decision was taken in the Core Com­mittee meeting of the BMP under the chairmanship of Mian Anjum Nisar, the chief of Businessmen Panel. In a high-profile meeting held here, the group acknowl­edged the performance and accomplishments of three consecutive presidents of FPCCI from BMP for the col­lective good of business, in­dustry and trade community of the entire nation.