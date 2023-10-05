M Ali nominated as presidential candidate for FPCCI election

LAHORE -The Businessmen Panel (BMP), the ruling group of the FPCCI, has nominated the noted businessman and FPCCI’s former vice president Muhammad Ali Sheikh from Islamabad as its presidential candidate for the Federation elections for 2023-24 in view of his great performance as apex body’s VP as well as GCCI SVP in the past. The decision was taken in the Core Committee meeting of the BMP under the chairmanship of Mian Anjum Nisar, the chief of Businessmen Panel. In a high-profile meeting held here, the group acknowledged the performance and accomplishments of three consecutive presidents of FPCCI from BMP for the collective good of business, industry and trade community of the entire nation.