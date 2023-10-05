Medal confirmed as Pakistan kabaddi team qualifies for Asian Games semis

HANGZHOU - Pakistan kabaddi team qualified for the semi­finals of the ongoing Asian Games after beat­ing Malaysia 58-35 in their last group match on Wednesday. A medal is now confirmed for Paki­stan in the event since the losing semifinalists get a bronze in the Asian Games. Yesterday, kabaddi team reg­istered their first win after beating Korea 56-21 in their second match in Group B. The win was crucial for Pakistan as they had lost their first group game against defending champions Iran.

The semifinals will be held on Oc­tober 6, meanwhile the gold medal match will take place on the follow­ing day. Earlier, Pakistan’s hopes to win a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games suffered a huge blow on Tuesday when Arshad Nadeem withdrew from his javelin throw event. An official of Pakistan Olym­pic Association (POA) confirmed that Arshad has informed the POA and Pakistan contingent that he will not participate in the event due to a chronic injury. Arshad was scheduled to appear in men’s javelin throw finals on Wednesday evening.

A statement attributed to Paki­stan’s Chef de Mission, released by POA, said that Arshad complained of pain in his knees after first session in Hangzhou. “After arrival at Hang­zhou at the first training session on 27th September 2023, Mr. Arshad Nadeem revealed and complained to Dr. Asad Abbas who was accom­panying him that he has been grap­pling with persistent pain for several months, a concern that has become particularly pressing in the after­math of the World Athletics Cham­pionship,” the statement highlighted.

“On 2nd October, he again com­plained of pain in the right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the javelin throw event.