Meeting emphasises transparency in mineral lease matters

Peshawar - The caretaker Provincial Advisor to the Chief Minister for Minerals, Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, has emphasized the need for greater transparency and improvements in lease-related issues in the mineral sector.

He underscored the importance of ensuring educational scholarships and healthcare for miners’ children while urging the Department of Minerals to conduct mine testing and take concrete actions to enhance safety and welfare. These statements came during a meeting held in the committee room of the Department of Minerals and Mineral Development in Peshawar, where several key officials were in attendance.

The meeting included the participation of the Secretary of the Minerals and Mineral Development Department, the Additional Secretary Admin, the Chief Inspector of Mines, the Chief Commissioner of Mines, and the Director of Training.

During the meeting, the caretaker provincial advisor received a detailed briefing on various aspects, including mineral conservation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lease procedures, and the welfare of mine labourers. This encompassed discussions on significant legislative acts like the Mines Safety Inspection and Regulation Act 2019, Coal Mines Rules 2021, Consolidated Mines Rules 1952, Labor Welfare Act 2021, and the Commissionerate of Mines Labor Welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The session also touched upon the objectives and challenges faced by mine labour Welfare in the region.

Dr Sarfaraz expressed his satisfaction with the department’s performance and called for more effective measures to enhance the welfare of miners. He stressed the importance of transparency and improvements in lease matters to harness KP’s mineral resources for the overall development and prosperity of the province.