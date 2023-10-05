Minister reviews steps to enhance tourism of Kumrat Valley

Peshawar - To enhance the tourism landscape of the Kumrat Valley, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the caretaker Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chaired a significant meeting at the Conference room of the Tourism Department on Wednesday.

The online meeting, attended by key officials including Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Archives, and Museum Department Muttahir Zeb, Chairman KDA Safeed Shah, Director General KDA Irfan Khan, and other members, aimed to expedite initiatives under the Kumrat Development Authority (KDA).

Minister Kakakhel underscored the need for comprehensive efforts to fully realize the immense potential of the Kumrat Valley while preserving its natural beauty and ecological balance. He issued clear directives to authorities to take immediate action against illegal encroachments in the Kumrat valley. He emphasized that preserving the region’s natural landscape, as well as its rich flora and fauna, is of paramount importance.

The meeting highlighted the significance of implementing environmentally friendly initiatives in Kumrat. These initiatives encompass strategies to minimize the environmental impact of tourism. Measures discussed included waste management, the promotion of eco-friendly practices among tourists, and the preservation of the region’s biodiversity.

The meeting also delved into the pivotal role of the Kumrat Development Authority in the development and protection of the natural beauty of the Kumrat Valley within the framework of established legal guidelines.

Various measures were proposed to strengthen the KDA’s role in this regard. The caretaker minister directed authorities to conduct periodic reviews of progress and submit regular reports to ensure transparent and effective execution of initiatives.