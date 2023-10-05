Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged to prioritise business community’s needs

LAHORE-Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt has called upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prioritise the business community’s needs, echoing the sentiments of countless entrepreneurs and exporters who have to wait for around three months in queues before the offices of courier companies for B2B meetings’ appointments with counterparts.

The LCCI VP has sounded a clarion call to the Pakistani government, urging them to recognise and address the obstacles faced by the business community in their quest to tap into Pakistan’s export potential. His concerns are particularly focused on the difficulties Pakistani businessmen encounter when attempting to schedule appointments with international importers, especially from the European Union (EU) countries and the United States which is a kitchen of world’s production.

One major issue, as highlighted by Butt, is the extended waiting period for appointments with counterparts from international companies due to the hazardous policies of Gerry International. Such delays can stretch up to a staggering 90 days, severely hampering the productivity and efficiency of the Pakistani business community. These prolonged delays not only waste valuable time but also erode the competitive edge of Pakistani exporters in the global market.

Butt also pointed out that the swift availability of visas within five days loses its meaning when business appointments remain in limbo for months. He argues that streamlining visa processes is only a part of the solution; the government needs to address the core issue of protracted appointment scheduling. Moreover, Adnan asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for what he perceives as a lack of urgency in addressing these pressing concerns. He asserted that the ministry’s inaction and apparent disregard for the business community’s needs are causing Pakistan to miss out on a golden opportunity to double its export figures.

In light of these concerns, it is imperative for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government to take immediate action. Prioritizing the needs of the business community by streamlining appointment processes and reducing waiting times for B2B meetings can significantly boost Pakistan’s exports. This, in turn, can lead to economic growth, job creation, and increased foreign exchange earnings for the nation. The LCCI VP’s impassioned plea serves as a wake-up call for the authorities to recognise the immense potential that lies within Pakistan’s business community.