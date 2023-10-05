Moral Compass

There is an age-old conflict between spirit and matter – between deep thoughts and high buildings. In recent generations and decades,we have become more materialistic than before, and often not finding it problematic. Religion has become less prominent than before in many places, and that has led to less focus on spiritual issues and values. But some would also argue that religions, especially Christianity, encourage materialism and capitalism, which is its foundation, rather than socialism and social democracy, which would propagate stronger solidarity and the development of welfare states.

Despite the worries, people were also impressed by the new things, the ability to build higher buildings, even skyscrapers, faster trains and bigger ships, even motorcars, and so on. Today, we cherish all the physical andscientific developments, and materialism is with us all, and we do often not notice that it happens at the expense of our focus on values and thoughts. For example, today we cannot quite see how we could live a good life without electricity, but we should remember that is just well over a hundred years old – and we don’t think that we are materialistic when we find it indispensable.

Today, the ‘engineering culture’ has taken hold. The social sciences have developed and have become important, but many times they are also imitating the more prestigious natural sciences and engineering. And we all end up being more impressed by those who can build high buildings than those who can think deeply, well, at the same time we know that the latter is more important and lasting than those things that only have a limited lifetime. Positive, though, is that many people in the last fifty years or so have become more aware of environmental issues, including global warming, understanding that we must no longer just use the globe’s resources, but become better custodians and stewards. We have realised that there is a limit to the ‘engineering culture’, good as it also is in many ways, but it must be regulated, as must indeed the capitalist world economy.

The purpose of hard work and development, often material development, was to make life better for oneself and others. There was a positive hidden agenda, namely that everyone should do his or her best, or as the socialist and social democratic slogan was, contribute according to ability and receive according to need. That was the foundation of the establishment of the welfare state all over Europe in the last century. It was also expected that those who were wealthy and rich should share with the less better off.

Today, we have lost much of solidarity thinking, or at least, we don’t speak enough about it, thus not keeping the ideals warm. We have seenmany changes internationally in recent decades, changes which are not good and are contrary to the old values, and moral and religious standards. The rich at the top of the economic ladder, and certainly in the multinational companies, have been allowed to go astray at the expense of ordinary people. True, economic development and globalisation also led to the betterment of life for many people, but it was allowed to happen with too few regulations – and the ‘old fashioned’ values about solidarity were forgotten.

At the everyday level, we see young people dress up in jackets and shirts with the ‘right’ labels, and adults, too, make sure they have the right watches, smartphones, cars and bikes. Earlier, such behaviour would be seen as wrong and rather be negative to one’s reputation. Religious preachers and leaders, indeed charismatic Protestants in America, seem to be bitten by the same materialism. Thus, many times, gone are the days when the respected church leaders were meant to poor rather than rich, not hold extravagant events and parties but rather focus on praying and working, ‘bete und arbeite’, as the more famous term was in German, or ‘ora et labora’, as the basic principle and mottoare in Latin – having followed Christianity till this day, but not always observed.

I shouldn’t be too categorical either because Catholic Christian leaders still live by the old spirit of a modest living, even close to poverty. Pope Francis who is the head of the Catholic branch of the Christian Church has taken his name from Francis of Assisi, a devoted Italian believer, who lived at the end of the twelfth and beginning of the thirteenth century. He was born very rich but gave away all his wealth to the poorto serve God and the people better. He was named a Saint in 1230, two years after his passing, by the Pope of his time, who was heading the dominant religion in the dominant region of the world at that time, with exchanges with other parts of the world, including the Middle East and Asia.

It should be underlined that other religions, indeed Islam, emphasise that we should help the poor and needy. The giving of ‘zakat’ and other forms of alms is considered a religious obligation and one of the five pillars of Islam, necessary for everyone to do to be seen as true and good.

In my article today I have tried to draw attention to some aspects of what we should consider important in our lives. In our time, I believe we must not focus as much as we do on building high houses, but also focus on deep thoughts. That would lead to better international and local policies for the many people in the world who indeed must be helped of poverty. And indeed, those who can think deep thoughts must channel more of their ability to encourageus all to do what is right and urgent.