Motiwala calls for controlling trade deficit

SIALKOT-Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala has said that there are not many countries like Pakistan in the world where there are four seasons, snow covered mountains, sea, rivers and excellent canal system.

In a statement, he said there is a possibility of improvement in exports due to the initiatives of the Chief of Army Staff. “There are signs of economic stability of the country due to work in the sectors of agriculture, IT and minerals etc. The promotion of drip stem and tissue culture will increase the production of vegetables and fruits several times. The use of spare land will increase the production per hectare, which will not only help in overcoming food shortage but also help in earning valuable foreign exchange from their export. Controlling smuggling will not only relieve the shortage of goods but also reduce the value of the dollar, so we also have to change ourselves and do our part honestly,” he said.

He further said that the (Look) Africa Policy has been adopted while the people participating in the Single Country Exhibition Engineering Healthcare Show in Africa have said that Pakistan’s products are not only the best in terms of quality but also in terms of price, which is encouraging. “The problems of gas, electricity, refund, refinancing have created a disturbing situation, while we are also facing problems due to the retirement of 40 trade officers.” The trade deficit has to be controlled, he said. Therefore, our priorities are to increase domestic exports, he added.