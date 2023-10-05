Nawaz Sharif plans to visit four countries before his return to Pakistan

The PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to visit four countries before his announced return to Pakistan.

Reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif aims to gain considerable investments in Pakistan during his trips, and plans for these visits are currently being finalised.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to kick off his trip with a visit to Saudi Arabia next week, where he will also perform Umrah. Following this, he will visit the United Arab Emirates, and that may be followed by his brief visit to Qatar.

Sources have said that an important visit to China is also on the schedule before Nawaz Sharif returns home. His team has been in contact with Chinese officials, and China has shown a willingness to collaborate with Nawaz Sharif, with significant investment announcements.