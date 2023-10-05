Thursday, October 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Nawaz Sharif plans to visit four countries before his return to Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif plans to visit four countries before his return to Pakistan
Web Desk
8:12 PM | October 05, 2023
National

The PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to visit four countries before his announced return to Pakistan.

Reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif aims to gain considerable investments in Pakistan during his trips, and plans for these visits are currently being finalised.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to kick off his trip with a visit to Saudi Arabia next week, where he will also perform Umrah. Following this, he will visit the United Arab Emirates, and that may be followed by his brief visit to Qatar.

Sources have said that an important visit to China is also on the schedule before Nawaz Sharif returns home. His team has been in contact with Chinese officials, and China has shown a willingness to collaborate with Nawaz Sharif, with significant investment announcements.

Women spend more time on domestic care work as compared to men, Study suggested

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1696471698.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023