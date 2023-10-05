Thursday, October 05, 2023
NCHR all set to launch four-month campaign ‘Empower Her’

October 05, 2023
AMABAD-The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) is all set to launch its unique four-month long campaign titled “Empower Her” to promote girls’ participation in sports in Pakistan. Supported by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, the initiative will run from October 2023 to January 2024 and will include training camps, tournaments, mentoring sessions, panel discussions, and a final exhibition match in Islamabad. While talking about the initiative, Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha said that promoting women in sports is not just about scoring goals on the field; it’s about breaking barriers, shattering stereotypes, and championing equality. “When we empower women in sports, we empower society to strive for fairness and inclusivity,” she said. ‘Empower Her’ is an initiative designed to tackle the challenges that hinder girls and women from participating in sports, particularly in football.

