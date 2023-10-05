No option for Nawaz but to surrender to court: Legal experts

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would face daunting legal and political chal­lenge in Pakistan including a pos­sibility of going back to jail to com­plete his remaining sentence, when he plans to return.

Legal and constitutional experts yesterday spoke to The Nation about what possible legal situation Nawaz Sharif could face under law and what would be his political future.

“First aspect is lifetime disqualifi­cation of Nawaz which is still intact and waiver could be granted by Su­preme Court of Pakistan under re­view appeal, but the time for re­view has passed,” senior legal expert and advocate Supreme Court Shoaib Shaheen said. He said in addition to this, Nawaz has two convictions - one in Al-Azizia case and other is the Avenfield apartments case with 7 and 10 years sentence respectively.

Shaheen was of the view that the appeals against these sentences have already been dismissed, there­fore, Nawaz will have to surrender before the court and would spend remaining time in jail.

Former attorney general of Paki­stan Anwar Mansoor Khan said le­gally Nawaz is an absconder and on return he would go to jail. “If Nawaz Sharif does not go to jail and does not surrender, it would be mockery of law and the Consti­tution,” Anwar told The Nation on phone from Karachi.

He said the review appeal against his conviction has been rejected by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said Nawaz first will have to surrender and file an application for suspension of his sentence and court would decide about his conviction.

He said as far as political future of Nawaz is concerned, it is quite bleak because he is not the party presi­dent and can’t award party tickets to candidates. Secondly, he himself can’t contest election due to his dis­qualification by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Senior lawyer Zafarullah Khan, who represented Nawaz in various courts, claimed that a bench of Is­lamabad High Court has suspend­ed the sentence of Nawaz Sharif and was released on bail subsequently on medical grounds to proceed abroad. However, he was of view that either accused or released on bail Nawaz will have to apply for protective bail before the court of law so that on ar­rival he is not arrested.

He said for this he has to surrender to the court first and court would decide his future.

Senior legal and constitutional an­alyst Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar told The Nation that Nawaz is, as per court records is absconder, as his appeals were rejected by the court due to his absence. He said Nawaz is life time disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama case, therefore, he can’t participate in any political activity.

He said there is no other option for Nawaz except to surrender before the court of law.