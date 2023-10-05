Pakistan’s first female astronaut gets ready in US for space journey

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s first female as­tronaut Namira Salim has said that on the first day of training, she and other as­tronauts had learnt about fitting spacesuits and parachutes to perfection.

In her statemeant issued from United States she said, “We are also trained about the functionality of our custom-made seats in the spaceship and how to fasten and unfasten our seat belts so we leave our seats in zero gravity well oriented and take the necessary steps to maximize our experience in space.” “We have also learnt to make gentle movements not to bump into windows or fellow astronauts and how to naturally drift when floating in zero gravity”, she said. She said tomorrow there will be a more exciting second day of train­ing, full of surprises, and she would share its details. Namira Salim was the first woman from Pakistan who also had the honour of reaching the poles who hoisted Pakistan’s flag at the North Pole on April 21, 2007 and at the South Pole on January 8, 2008.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday expressed his good wishes to astronaut Namira Salim who was set to start her space journey from October 6. “Good Luck Nami­ra Salim. I wish you success when you’re ready to make history on 6 October by becoming the 1st Pa­kistani woman to travel to space in the Galactic 04,” he wrote on social media platform X.