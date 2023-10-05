Pakistan set to procure two LNG cargoes for Dec

ISLAMABAD - The gas shortage in the upcoming winter season is likely to ease a bit as Pakistan is all set to procure two LNG cargo from the spot market at up to $19.39/MMBtu during De­cember. The government has suc­cessfully finalized two LNG cargoes from spot market for December and it is hoped that there will be no gas shortage in the winter season, Care­taker Minister for Energy Moham­mad Ali confirmed to the media here. After failure in getting bids for over one year, Pakistan LNG Limited has finally received three bids, on Wednesday, from two in­ternational bidders for LNG supply from spot market for December 7 to 8 and December 13 to 14 deliveries, PLL documents reveals. For the first window of December 7 to 8 two bidders namely; Trafigura Pte Lim­ited, and Vitol Bahrain have offered two bids. Trafigura offered $18.39/MMBtu, while Vitol offered $15.97/MMBtu for the deliveries of LNG for 7 to 8 December window.