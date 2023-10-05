Pakistan set to procure two LNG cargoes for Dec

ISLAMABAD - The gas shortage in the upcoming winter season is likely to ease a bit as Pakistan is all set to procure two LNG cargo from the spot market at up to $19.39/MMBtu during December. The government has successfully finalized two LNG cargoes from spot market for December and it is hoped that there will be no gas shortage in the winter season, Caretaker Minister for Energy Mohammad Ali confirmed to the media here. After failure in getting bids for over one year, Pakistan LNG Limited has finally received three bids, on Wednesday, from two international bidders for LNG supply from spot market for December 7 to 8 and December 13 to 14 deliveries, PLL documents reveals. For the first window of December 7 to 8 two bidders namely; Trafigura Pte Limited, and Vitol Bahrain have offered two bids. Trafigura offered $18.39/MMBtu, while Vitol offered $15.97/MMBtu for the deliveries of LNG for 7 to 8 December window.