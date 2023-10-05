Thursday, October 05, 2023
Pakistan set to procure two LNG cargoes for Dec

Pakistan set to procure two LNG cargoes for Dec
Fawad Yousafzai
October 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The gas shortage in the upcoming winter season is likely to ease a bit as Pakistan is all set to procure two LNG cargo from the spot market at up to $19.39/MMBtu during De­cember. The government has suc­cessfully finalized two LNG cargoes from spot market for December and it is hoped that there will be no gas shortage in the winter season, Care­taker Minister for Energy Moham­mad Ali confirmed to the media here. After failure in getting bids for over one year, Pakistan LNG Limited has finally received three bids, on Wednesday, from two in­ternational bidders for LNG supply from spot market for December 7 to 8 and December 13 to 14 deliveries, PLL documents reveals. For the first window of December 7 to 8 two bidders namely; Trafigura Pte Lim­ited, and Vitol Bahrain have offered two bids. Trafigura offered $18.39/MMBtu, while Vitol offered $15.97/MMBtu for the deliveries of LNG for 7 to 8 December window.

Fawad Yousafzai

