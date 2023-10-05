Thursday, October 05, 2023
Pakistan to host World Cup qualifier after 12 years

M Zawar
6:15 PM | October 05, 2023
Sports

The upcoming home leg of the Pakistan v Cambodia in Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, is set to take place on the 17th of October.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has given approval to the PFF to finalize their preparations at Jinnah Stadium. The preparations for the much-anticipated match between Pakistan and Cambodia were already in progress when AFC Match Commissioner Kamil Tokabio visited Jinnah Stadium on September 20th.

It's worth noting that Pakistan is hosting a World Cup qualifier for the first time in 12 years while the previous match Pakistan hosted was a friendly against Afghanistan in 2015.

