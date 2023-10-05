Pakpattan Police arrest 984 dealers, seize drugs worth Rs62.8m in six months

LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman An­war, Pakpattan Police have continued its grand operation against the drug peddlers, in which 984 accused were arrested besides seizing of drugs worth Rs62.8 million during last six months.

Pakpattan District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat said that during the operation 572-kg of hashish, 84-kg of opium, 4-kg of heroin, 52 grams of ice, 11,445 litres of liquor were recovered from the arrested drug peddlers, which is a record in the his­tory of Pakpattan. The police also un­earthed 54 active furnaces of liquor. “Pakpattan Police also arrested inter-provincial drug smugglers’ gangs who were involved in smuggling drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and 126-kg of drugs were recovered from them,” he said and added that the citizens are expressing their satis­faction on these actions of Pakpattan Police against drug peddlers.

“On the vision of the Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, “The Friends of Police programme” has also been launched by the Pakpattan Police, in which the students of various colleges and schools have been registered for in­ternships,” he said. The aim of this programme is to provide the aware­ness to the students about the fa­cilities provided to the public in the police offices and police centres, by assigning them the responsibilities for assisting and guiding the police to identify the criminal elements in the society, especially the drug dealers, he maintained.

He said that positive results of “The Friends of Police programme” have been started, due to which many drug peddlers have been arrested by the police in Pakpattan district and the rest of them have left the area. “While this programme is also getting good acceptance in the civil society,” he add­ed. Pakpattan DPO Tariq Wilayat also said that operations against drug deal­ers were continued and would remain in progress to eliminate the scourge of drugs from society. “Pakpattan Police was striving hard to save their young generation from drugs,” he added.