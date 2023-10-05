PDMA, UNICEF hold seminar to raise awareness about human rights

Peshawar - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with UNICEF Swat, initiated a two-day seminar aimed at raising awareness about the protection of human rights and addressing harassment issues affecting both men and women.

On the inaugural day of the seminar, Musawir Shah Gillani, Project Director of PDMA, emphasized the need to combat sexual harassment, labelling it as highly inappropriate behaviour. He urged both government and non-government organizations to take proactive measures to prevent such incidents.

Mr Gillani stressed the importance of developing policies and regulations within institutions to address sexual harassment cases effectively, ensuring assistance for victims and consequences for perpetrators. He called upon seminar participants to spread awareness within their respective communities, encouraging people to report incidents of abuse and problems through PDMA’s toll-free number, 1700, without fear.