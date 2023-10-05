PFA disposes off 540 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against the adulter­ation mafia and disposed off 540 litres of adulter­ated milk. According to details, the PFA dairy safe­ty team raided a milk col­lection unit on Rangpur Road, and adulteration of water and detergents was found in the milk dur­ing checking. There was no record of the sale and purchase of milk also. The food safety team disposed off milk and imposed Rs14,000 fine on the own­ers. The PFA DG said that milk was a basic human food which is consumed by children, young and old people and mixing into it was a serious crime. He said that there would be no permission for anyone to play with the health of the masses.