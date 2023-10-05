Thursday, October 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PFA disposes off 540 litres adulterated milk

PFA disposes off 540 litres adulterated milk
Staff Reporter
October 05, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against the adulter­ation mafia and disposed off 540 litres of adulter­ated milk. According to details, the PFA dairy safe­ty team raided a milk col­lection unit on Rangpur Road, and adulteration of water and detergents was found in the milk dur­ing checking. There was no record of the sale and purchase of milk also. The food safety team disposed off milk and imposed Rs14,000 fine on the own­ers. The PFA DG said that milk was a basic human food which is consumed by children, young and old people and mixing into it was a serious crime. He said that there would be no permission for anyone to play with the health of the masses.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1696385154.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023