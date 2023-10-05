Thursday, October 05, 2023
PFF Normalisation Committee announces squad for FIFA WC 2026 qualifier 

STAFF REPORT
October 05, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Commit­tee (NC) has named the men’s team squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. The green shirts would play their World Cup qualifier match against Cambodia on a home-and-away basis. The team would travel to Cambodia to play an away leg, scheduled on Oc­tober 12 while the home leg was scheduled on October 17. Pakistan squad: Goalkeepers: Usman Ali, Salman ul Haq and Yousaf Butt; Defenders: Ma­moon Moosa Khan, Mohibul­lah, Sohail Khan, Juniad Shah, Ali Khan Niazi, Rao Umar Hay­at, Abdullah Iqbal and Easah Suliman; Midfielders: Alam­gir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Nizamuddin, Harun Hamid and Rahis Nabi; Forwards: Waleed Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Yousuf, Fareed Khan, Abdul Samad, Otis Khan, Moin Ahmed and Shayak Dost. 

