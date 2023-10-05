Thursday, October 05, 2023
POA honours Asian Games silver medallist squash team 

STAFF REPORT
October 05, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) hosted a reception to honour the Pakistan squash team that won the silver medal in 19th Asian Games the team event at Hangzhou, China. POA President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan was the chief guest and encouraged the young athletes with cash prizes in the presence of POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood, Dr Asad Abbas and other of­ficials. Arif Hasan also encour­aged the players, saying, “De­spite the limited resources, reaching the Asian Games fi­nal with good game has shown excellent skills of the players. It is sad to lose the final dur­ing the close encounter, but I am hopeful that squash team will give better performance in future.” India beat Pakistan by 2-1 in the men’s squash team event final to secure gold medal in the event. 

