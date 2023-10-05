Police arrest 15 gamblers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The City Police Wednesday arrested 15 gamblers in the jurisdiction of Gulbahar Police Station during a successful operation here.

According to detail given by the police official of the Gulbahar Police Station, among the arrested accused are Saeedul Rehman, Alfat, Anwar, Naqeeb, Siraj, Bashir, Haroon, Abdul Malik, Shaukat, Shahab, Khan Haider, Arshad, Hamid Ali, Wali and Imran. The arrested criminals are residents of Khan Mast Colony, Qaziabad, Sheikhabad, Haider Colony, Ramdas and Soorizai, the police official said.

He said that gamblers were engaged in gambling in Bukhari Colony of Gulbahar when the police raided the site and arrested them on the spot.