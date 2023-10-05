Polio drive successfully continues in Khyber

Khyber - The National Immunization Day (NID October 2023) anti-Polio campaign is successfully in progress on the fourth day of the drive in all three sub-divisions, Landi Kotal, Jamrud, and Bara of district Khyber, with no major issues or boycotts reported. So far, three Polio cases, all from district Bannu, have been reported across the country. Sharing details regarding the campaign, the communication officer of the Polio Eradication Initiative, Khyber, Said Afzal Shinwari, said that the ongoing drive is taking place throughout Khyber, including far-flung areas of Tirah Valley. For this purpose, 945 field teams have been specialized to visit door-to-door and administer polio drops to 228,835 children below five years. The campaign will continue for seven days throughout Khyber to achieve the target, he added and said to enhance the immunity of the children, these vitamin A capsules will also be given to the children.