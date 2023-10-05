PPMA elects new chairman

LAHORE-Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) unanimously elected Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman as Central Chairman at the annual general meeting of PPMA held the other day at a hotel. This was a proud moment for the family as his father Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has also served as chairman of the esteemed association. Chaudhry Israr Sharif and Dr. Mahwash Khan took oath as Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively. Dr. Shafique-ur-Rehman was elected as the Zonal Chairman for North Zone (Punjab & KPK). Ch. Muhammad Hanif (Chief Election Commissioner) administered the oath of office to newly elected executive committee members and office bearers.

Former chairmen and leading figures of the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry graced the occasion including Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Dr. A. Q. Khokhar, Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Zahid Saeed, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Dr. Kaiser Waheed Sheikh, Hamid Raza, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar, Tauqeer-ul-Haq, Syed Farooq Bokhari, Mian Tariq Misbah, Ch. Yousaf Ali, Osman Khalid Waheed, Shafique Abbasi, Dr. Tahir Azam, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Nadeem Zafar, Saleem Iqbal, Nadir Khan, Adnan Hirani, Atif Iqbal, Arshad Mahmood (immediate past North Zone Chairman), Khalid Munir, Uzair Nagra, Hamid Zaka, Aman Sheikh, Usman Shaukat, Haseeb Khan and other honourable members. Addressing the gathering, the immediate past Central Chairman Syed Farooq Bokhari highlighted the challenges of the past twelve months including historical devaluation of currency and serious issued in import of raw materials. He appreciated the hard work put in by his team and praised the support and generosity of honourable members during the flood catastrophe.