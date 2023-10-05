PPP faces tough challenge in Sindh

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party faces a tough challenge in Sindh as compara­tively smaller parties have formed an alliance to stop PPP’s return to power in the province and win majority of the seats for the Na­tional Assembly.

A new coalition has emerged, comprising the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) with an aim to end PPP’s dominance in Sindh. JUI-F was until recently an ally of the PPP and they both shared cabinet slots in the coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). The GDA too include former PPP loyalists who broke away and have been trying to make their mark in the province. The MQM has been con­testing against the PPP for long but it also has a history of allying with PPP as a coalition partner.

The new alliance in Sindh has ex­pressed a lack of trust in Sindh’s Caretaker Chief Minister Maq­bool Baqir and called for the removal of the Pro­vincial Election Com­missioner as well as reshuffling of bu­reaucratic positions. They have also ex­tended an invitation to the PML-N and na­tionalist parties to join them against the PPP. The new alliance alleged that the Chief Minister’s House had become the ‘Peoples Secretariat’ and stressed the necessity of dismantling the bi­ased bureaucratic system to ensure transparent elections in Sindh.

The PPP has been ruling Sindh since 2008 and just completed a third continuous term in office. This makes the new alliance’s call for change a little attractive. The new alliance has united under the ‘Sindh Card’ and is prepared to challenge the PPP’s 15-year rule. They aim to provide an alternative platform to the people of Sindh, with sub-committees reaching out to nationalist parties.

PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari re­mains optimistic to thwart this chal­lenge but the PPP cannot afford even a limited damage by this new alliance. Ideally, the PPP plans to bag as many National Assembly seats as possible from Sindh in the coming elections to make a bid to lead a coalition gov­ernment in the centre. Any blow by the new alliance could prove fatal. Things could get worse if the PML-N also joins the new anti-PPP bloc. The other priority for the PPP would be to form the next provincial government in Sindh and continue its dominance.

The PPP until now is hardly ex­pecting any big wins in Punjab or other provinces. The only option they have is seat adjustments to vir­tually buy some seats. A few seats from the South Punjab and some from other provinces can only be handy if the PPP does well in Sindh.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said JUI-F will not be successful in its bid to stop smooth sailing for the PPP in the elections. “(PPP Chair­man) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be elected Prime Minister by the power of the people. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talks about level playing field. JUI-F supported the LFO (Legal Frame­work Order) and is now speaking about democracy,” he said.