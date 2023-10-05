PPP questions Fazlur Rehman's reluctance to demand polls date

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reluctance in demanding general election was questionable.

In response to a statement of chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Kundi said the PPP had been doing its own politics instead of dancing to the tunes of anyone else.

The PPP information secretary stated the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be elected prime minister by the will of the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal talks about the level playing field and those who were the beneficiaries of Legal Framework Order (LFO) were afraid of the level-playing-field, Kundi added.