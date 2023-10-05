PPP to hold political power show on Oct 18

LAHORE - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is making preparations for upcoming general elections across the country and plans to hold power shows as part of their election campaign.

The PPP has initiated preparations for a nation­wide election power show scheduled for October 18. In anticipation of this event, large screens and sound systems will be set up at all district headquarters. All party organizations, allied wings, ticket holders, and party workers have been directed to actively partici­pate in these events. President of Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab, Rana Farooq Saeed, empha­sized the importance of conducting publicity cam­paigns at the district level. He instructed members to prominently display the party flag at key loca­tions and intersections. Syed Hasan Murtaza, the General Secretary, mentioned the use of digital, flex signs, and banners to promote the event.

In another development, the President of Peo­ple’s Party Lahore, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, called a meeting of the General Council to discuss the event’s location, whether it will be held at the Cen­tral Secretariat, Liberty Chowk, Charring Cross, or Nasir Bagh. Additionally, Rana Farooq Saeed, Presi­dent of Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab, directed all district, tehsil, city, and town organiza­tions to activate inactive units. He urged them to submit nominations for all vacant posts to regional and divisional leadership by October 10. Syed Hasan Murtaza, General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab, reminded officials of these organizations to coordinate with party ticket holders to review delimitations and file appeals or objections as nec­essary. They were also instructed to engage with the legal aid committees established at the district level by the People’s Lawyers Forum for addressing delimitation-related issues and making appeals.