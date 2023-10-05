PTCL Group signs up iconic cricketers as brand ambassadors ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s largest telecom services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has signed Pakistani cricket icons, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as brand ambassadors for the Group to celebrate the nation’s roaring passion for cricket and to rally support for the Pakistan Cricket Team during its ICC World Cup 2023 campaign.

World’s No. 01 batsman and Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Babar Azam is Ufone 4G’s current brand ambassador, who is featuring in Ufone 4G’s brand new marketing campaign, ‘U Tou Babar Hai’, implying that both Ufone 4G and its customers are as talented and motivated, and worthy of glory in their respective fields as the World No. 01 ODI batsman. The campaign is primarily a tribute to Babar Azam’s unrelenting winning spirit and a call to every Pakistani to explore their inner ‘unstoppable’ Babar for ultimate success. The creative teams have masterfully crafted the TV Commercial (TVC) to capture Babar Azam’s formidable on-screen presence, matchless cricketing prowess, and his ‘unstoppable’ pursuit of excellence.

The TVC is an acoustic and visual treat that will captivate the audience and rally massive support for the Pakistani Cricket Team. The campaign is poised to bolster the ‘Pakistani’ brand identity of Ufone 4G besides firmly imprinting Ufone 4G’s constant presence during the nation’s moments of joy, togetherness, and celebration. Likewise, the two key members of Pakistan’s pace battery, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah have come aboard as the brand ambassadors of PTCL Flash Fiber. Their passion resonates with PTCL Flash Fiber, which is not only the fastest internet in Pakistan, but also delivers a matchless user experience to its customers in terms of data connectivity.