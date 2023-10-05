SC adjourns hearing on petition against Pervez Elahi's arrest

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned for an indefinite period of time the hearing on a petition against the arrest of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court questioned that where it had been written in the law that an accused shouldn’t be arrested in any case.

A court in Islamabad had issued such an order that the accused would be arrested with its approval, the apex court noted while questioning if the courts were giving licence to the accused for crimes.

Justice Tariq remarked that the judges had taken oath for the protection of law, and asked if the police first sought permission before the arrest of any accused.

Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa remarked that it was also ridiculous that a person was arrested again after being released in one case.

Justice Sardar Tariq questioned that what the law said about it.

The lawyer requested the court to grant some time for case preparation which was accepted by the bench.

Later the court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period of time.