Thursday, October 05, 2023
Sharjeel sees Bilawal next PM of Pakistan

Says PPP will steer country out of all crises after winning election

Agencies
October 05, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  Pakistan People’s Party leader (PPP), Sharjeel Inam Memon here Wednesday said that his party has strong roots in the masses and will make a clean sweep in all provinces in the election.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the former Sindh information minister said that no politi­cal party could match the tremendous sacri­fices made by the PPP for democracy. He saw that Pakistan’s next prime minister would be PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Asif Ali Zardari, is the sole leader capable of tackling the current challenges, according to Memon. 

He said Asif Zardari had given his powers back to the Parliament when was the President of Pakistan. Sharjeel Memon said that the PPP Government had given identity to the people of the province after renaming NWFP as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said former president Asif Ali Zardari has restored the 1973 constitution and empowered the people of Pakistan.

He said that when Asif Zardari was Pakistan’s president, he returned power to the parliament. Af­ter renamed NWFP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accord­ing to Sharjeel Memon, the PPP government gave the province’s residents a sense of identity. He also said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had re­stored the 1973 constitution and given Pakistan’s citizens more power. Meanwhile, talking to media here at the residence of the Secretary Information PPP KP Amjad Khan Afridi on Wednesday, Sharjeel Memon said that the chairman of PTI Imran Khan was imprisoned due to his own misdeeds.

