Sialkot DC for completing work in model schools within 10 days

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mir Iqbal directed departments concerned to complete ongo­ing work in 20 model schools within 10 days. He ex­pressed these views while addressing a review meet­ing of Model Schools Project here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rev­enue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar and CEO Education Maroof Ahmed were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that assistant commissioners should monitor the project to im­prove classrooms, washrooms, paint on walls and other facilities in schools. After the scheduled time, he will visit these schools himself.

RESCUE OFFICIALS ADMINISTER POLIO DROPS TO CHILDREN

In the ongoing 5-day polio campaign in Sialkot, Res­cue 1122 officials visited 7 different places in the base, including Bilal Travels, Masjid Chowk, Wagon Stand, Lahore Coach Stand, Wazirabad Road Sub­lime Chowk and Daska Road Dabarji Chowk. 920 children under the age of five who were accompa­nying passengers were administered polio vaccine. Regional Head Rescuer Abid Kamal said that he visited the Polio Prevention Vaccine Camp and ad­ministered polio drops to the children. Moreover, he urged the rescuers and rescue guards to take special care of the children accompanying the passengers and the children who did not drink the drops must be given the drops so that we all could play our role in making the country of Pakistan polio free.

RESCUERS SKILL BASED TEST CONDUCTED

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Nav­eed Iqbal said that the evaluations were conducted at the Central Rescue Station to test the skills/op­erational capabilities of the rescuers.

According to a Rescue spokesperson, on the spe­cial instructions of Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, various departments rescuers, including fire staff, emergency medical technicians, dirt rescuers and drivers were tested on fire fighting, first aid accidents, CPR, operating rescue equipment and driving skills.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Nav­eed Iqbal expressed his satisfaction with the tech­nical skills of the rescuers and said that the res­cuers must practice in every shift to improve their operational skills.

DPO INAUGURATES YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal on Wednesday inaugurated the Youth In­ternship Programme in Police Lines for the pro­motion of community policing. Under the pro­gramme, students will be given an internship of two weeks in different police units, he said