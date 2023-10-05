Sialkot DC for completing work in model schools within 10 days

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mir Iqbal directed departments concerned to complete ongoing work in 20 model schools within 10 days. He expressed these views while addressing a review meeting of Model Schools Project here on Wednesday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar and CEO Education Maroof Ahmed were also present.
The deputy commissioner said that assistant commissioners should monitor the project to improve classrooms, washrooms, paint on walls and other facilities in schools. After the scheduled time, he will visit these schools himself.
RESCUE OFFICIALS ADMINISTER POLIO DROPS TO CHILDREN
In the ongoing 5-day polio campaign in Sialkot, Rescue 1122 officials visited 7 different places in the base, including Bilal Travels, Masjid Chowk, Wagon Stand, Lahore Coach Stand, Wazirabad Road Sublime Chowk and Daska Road Dabarji Chowk. 920 children under the age of five who were accompanying passengers were administered polio vaccine. Regional Head Rescuer Abid Kamal said that he visited the Polio Prevention Vaccine Camp and administered polio drops to the children. Moreover, he urged the rescuers and rescue guards to take special care of the children accompanying the passengers and the children who did not drink the drops must be given the drops so that we all could play our role in making the country of Pakistan polio free.
RESCUERS SKILL BASED TEST CONDUCTED
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that the evaluations were conducted at the Central Rescue Station to test the skills/operational capabilities of the rescuers.
According to a Rescue spokesperson, on the special instructions of Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, various departments rescuers, including fire staff, emergency medical technicians, dirt rescuers and drivers were tested on fire fighting, first aid accidents, CPR, operating rescue equipment and driving skills.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal expressed his satisfaction with the technical skills of the rescuers and said that the rescuers must practice in every shift to improve their operational skills.
DPO INAUGURATES YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal on Wednesday inaugurated the Youth Internship Programme in Police Lines for the promotion of community policing. Under the programme, students will be given an internship of two weeks in different police units, he said