Spices worth $14.55m exported in 3 months

ISLAMABAD-Over 4,391 metric tons of spices valued at $14.554 million were exported during the first three months of the current financial year as compared to the exports of 2,927 metric tons worth $12.407 million in the corresponding period of the same period last year.

During the period from July-September 2023, about 98,854 metric tons of fruits worth $63.502 million were also exported as compared to the exports of 70,447 metric tons costing $62.932 million in the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the country earned $32.997 million by exporting over 135,488 metric tons of vegetables as compared to the exports of 243,816 metric tons worth of $58.993 million, it added. On the other hand, food group exports during the first two months of the current financial year decreased by 1.65 per cent as food commodities valued at $711.748 million were exported as compared to the exports of $723.696 million in the same period of last year.

Food group imports into the country during the first two months of the current financial year decreased by 26.91 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year as food imports into the country came down from $1.783 billion to $1.303 billion.